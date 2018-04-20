Manitoba strikes gold at championships

The journey of a championship team-in-the making spanned the last 10 months. The reward at the end of the journey was silver medals around the necks of 16 teen girls.



Team Manitoba defeated Calgary Surge 3-1 at the 2018 Save on Foods Canadian Ringette Championships to claim in the U16 gold medal at Bell MTS Place April 14.



Moments after being presented with the gold medal, Team Manitoba defenceman Sophie Beaudry told Postmedia Network how surreal it was to win a national championship.



“I still can’t believe we have that beautiful gold medal around our neck,” Beaudry said. “It’s just awesome to win with such a group of girls.”



These group of teens earned the opportunity to compete at the Canadian Championships under the Team Manitoba banner after winning the Ringette Manitoba Provincial Championship, March 11, under their club team, the AA Bonivital Angels.



“It’s surreal. It’s the only word I can use to describe the whole moment. I still don’t believe it’s real. I’ll probably wake up tomorrow morning and still think it’s a dream,” Team Manitoba head coach Lynn Girardin said. “I am just so very proud of them. Everyone one of those girls worked hard throughout the season.”



En route to winning the gold medal game, Manitoba boasted a record of eight wins and two losses during the week-long Canadian Championships.

Beaudry noted how important it was to stay strong mentally and physically during a demanding week of numerous ringette games.



“Drinking lots of water helped,” Beaudry said with a chuckle. “We did a lot of training for 10 months and I think that’s what helped us the most throughout this whole week. We pushed our limits this year. This is how it paid off - to get that gold medal around our neck.”



After the championship victory, Girardin explained how the 16 players on Team Manitoba bought into the playing systems presented by the coaching staff.



“They believed as much as we believed,” Girardin said. “They bought in from the moment we formed this team. The girls have come together as one unit. No matter what we did, no matter what we threw at them, they bonded and they ran with it.”



Girardin, knows what it takes to compete on the national stage as she competed at the Canadian Ringette Championship as a player on three occasions back in 1990 (silver medal), 1992 (silver medal) and 1997 (bronze medal).



“This is just very sweet and completes my national medal collection,” Girardin said.

