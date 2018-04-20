Gimli RCMP find deceased man

In the early hours of the morning of April 20, Gimli RCMP responded to a call about a deceased male in a residence 20 minutes north of Gimli, in Silver Harbour.

The 36-year-old male was already dead when officers arrived on scene at approximately 4:50 a.m.

The RCMP are calling the death suspicious. A 29-year-old male found in the residence has been arrested and is still in police custody.

The victim and the suspect were known to each other. Police are not looking for other suspects.

RCMP Major Crime Services and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section are assisting with the ongoing investigation.