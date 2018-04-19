Giving it your best voice

For those of who have always wanted to be a singer, now is your chance.

The Birchwood Motor Hotel Traverse Bay is hosting karaoke competition April 20 and 21.

Up for grabs are a pair of tickets to Led Zeppelin II. The concert is at the Burton Cummings Theatre in Winnipeg April 26.

According to karaoke host, Twyla Siple, the more you sing, the more entries you get for the draw. The best singer at the end of the weekend will also get 2 tickets to *Led Zeppelin II - for a total of four tickets up for grabs.



The tickets are being provided by Interlake Publishing.



Winners must be present to receive their prize. The best singer will be determined by the audience.



