Peguis Juniors KJHL league champions

The Peguis Juniors prevailed over the St. Malo Warriors with their fourth win in the fifth round in the 2017/18 Keystone Junior Hockey League playoffs at The Peguis Multiplex Centre, April 11.

The Juniors made their win in the best-of-seven championship series on home ice, making the last two scheduled rounds obsolete as they celebrated their third championship title in as many years.

Last year, they took home the league championship title against the Arborg Ice Dawgs in Game 6, winning four games against their opponents. The year before that, the Peguis Juniors defeated the Selkirk Fishermen in Game 4, going undefeated, in the 2015/16 finals.

Game 5, final

The mixed crowd made up of both communities sat on the edge of their seats the whole game.

The Warriors opened the first frame of Game 5 with three goals.

The first Warrior to breach the Juniors’ net was Robert Guimond, with the help of Elmar Tabler and Alex Murray, in the first eight minutes.

Dustin Wiebe scored the second point minutes later for St. Malo with Robert Guimond and then Haden Hildebrand slammed his teams third and last goal, unassisted, past the Junior’s Luke Penner, just a minute after that, creating a lot of tension in the stands.

Just when they thought it was coming to an end, Peguis Junior Keeven Daniels-Webb made his team’s first point with a pass from Micheal Markus with only 4:50 left in the first period.

The Junior’s Storm Swan scored the team’s second point within the first two minutes of the second period, assisted by Keeven Daniels-Webb and Romano Paul.

The score remained 2-3 for the Warriors until Christian Cochrane tied the game with a goal just before the end of the second frame with help from Quinton Flett and Micheal Markus.

Peguis Juniors seized their winning goal at 16:03 with Christian Cochrane taking the winning shot from Tyrome Spence-Bair and Dalen Schulz down the ice.

Up Next

After defending their championship title in front of a home crowd, the Peguis Juniors are headed to the Keystone Border Battle Cup 2018 on April 19 to 22 in Thunder Bay, Ont. according to peguisfirstnation.ca.