A Grade 11 student at St. Laurent School has raised and donated $752.35 to the mourning families of the Humboldt Broncos Junior A team that was involved in a fatal bus crash on April 6, by selling paper hockey pucks.

The tragedy

Sixteen out of 29 passengers passed away from fatal injuries after the crash and a GoFundMe page was created.

As of April 17, the total funds raised exceeded $12 million and donations would continue to be accepted on behalf of the families of the survivors through this initiative until April 18, at 11:59 p.m. MST.

All of the funds that are raised will go directly to the families of the dearly departed, to help with any expenses incurred according to the GoFundMe page’s creator, Sylvie Kellington, a resident of Humboldt, Sask. and mother of one of the victims.

“While no online donations will be accepted after that, the GoFundMe will remain live so we can continue to update everyone on our progress in allocating funds,” the page said.

Paper pucks for $1

On April 8, the 16-year-old athlete and student became inspired to help raise funds for the families of the deceased after hearing about the tragedy on the news.

“Me and my dad and my mom and my sister were all watching the ceremony and my dad brought it up to me, to send in some money to the GoFundMe page that they have (set) up... So I thought of a way - to get the school included,” Stefanie Byron told the Interlake Spectator.

Her intention was to involve her peers as much as possbile, while raising funds for the families of the Humboldt Broncos.

“We’re all really proud of being able to take part in this fundraiser that she organized,” the St. Laurent School’s secretary Lori Combot, said.

Byron raised over $600 by April 13 selling black paper hockey pucks people could sign their name on and add to the Bronco’s support wall at St. Laurent School.

“I was hoping to raise $100,” Byron explained, “so I made my Bronco support wall and as soon as the kids (saw) it up, they were already asking when they could donate.”

Byron said a parent of one of the Kindergarden students purchased pucks for their child’s entire class so that all 20 children could have a chance to put their name on the support wall and actively participate in the fundraiser.

“The main reason I wanted to do this is because I am an athlete myself and I have been on quite a few bus trips - with my teammates, and I just really wanted to help the families - to support them - and just let them know that there’s other communities out there that care for them.”

With the help of the school librarian, Byron created posters to advertise her fundraiser and ran it over three days at her school, selling the paper pucks she created with the help of her mother.

“I️ asked the school for some black paper, and started tracing my roll of hockey tape to make a circle. After the first day, all of my pucks were gone, so the next morning I️ went to my moms work and we cut out some more pucks,” Byron said.

Over the next three days, the entire community from kindergarden student to adults within the community, as well as e-transfers from other people from outside the community started coming in for paper pucks.

“It really caught me by surprise how many pucks I️ was cutting out. I️ thought that 100 pucks was too much, and I️ ended up having to cut hundreds more as we went through the days,” Byron said.

Byron’s family couldn’t be more proud of their daughter.

“She has always been a very athletic and outgoing person,” said her father, Glenn Byron. “Everybody tells us how giving she is and how polite - I’m really proud of her.”

Principal David Halldorson of St. Laurent School said he was proud to have her host her fundraiser there. “She’s an amazing young lady,” he said.

To donate directly to the cause, visit ca.gofundme.com/funds-for-humboldt-broncos.