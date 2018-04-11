An Anishinaabe man named David Dorian Boulanger has gone on an amazing journey for his community of Peguis First Nation.

Earlier this year, he was selected to research Anishinaabe history and bring back his findings for an historical project based out of his northern community.

Beyond that, you will have to attend the presentation to see just what this means.

“I can’t really say to much at all, you have to be there, I can’t really give away any things about what we’re presenting, but everyone is really excited and we’ve worked really hard,” Boulanger told The Interlake Spectator.

He was selected by a committee that interviewed people for the project according to a specific outline about what they were looking for.

“There were three questions that they were inquiring about,” Boulanger explained. “The three questions (were) the history of Peguis: It was kind of open - then there was the question about colonization: How did colonization affect and impact our people? That was a big open question too… The third question was child welfare. What about child welfare? How did that affect and impact our community today, and where are we now? You know, and where do we go from here?”

After advertising within the community of Peguis using radio ads and completing some of his research with different organizations and federal institutions he will not be able to discuss until the project is released to the public, he began compiling images, documents and interviews with community members using both online and traditional archive sourcing methods to piece together the project now called, Our History, Our Peguis.

And what do they plan to do with all of this information?

“The idea is to plan a strategy and a think tank and ask that question and - open that conversation up about where do we go from here?” Boulanger said.

The first presentation on April 24 is at South Beach Casino and Resort on Hwy. 59 just north of Libau. This event is only for staff due to limited space, Boulanger explained. The remaining presentations are open to the public.

You can attend this event in Winnipeg at the Circle of Life Thunderbird House on May 2 and 7, in Selkirk at the Memorial Hall on May 4 and May 18, and in Peguis at their Multi-Plex on May 9 and 16.

“I’m excited, I cannot wait, and it’s going to be a learning experience for everybody, and it’s going to touch people from all walks of life, not just people from Peguis and not just Annishinabe people. I’m hoping that it’s going to touch somebody, even if it’s just one person, in a good way,” Boulanger said.

Times vary, call Peguis Child and Family Services for more information, 204-632-5404.