The Peguis Juniors are in contention of defending their championship title against the St. Malo Warriors as they celebrated their third win after the fourth round in the best-of-seven championship series of the Keystone Junior Hockey League playoffs, April 8.

Leading up to the finals

The Warriors secured their spot in the final by defeating regular season champions, the Selkirk Fishermen.

Peguis secured their spot in the finals after icing the Lundar Falcons with an undefeated series win 4-0.

Peguis defeated Lundar 7-2 in Game 3 at the Peguis Multiplex Centre, March 15 and again 8-4 in Game 4 in Warren one day later.

Game 1, Juniors 5-1

The Juniors nearly shut out the Warriors 5-1 in Game 1 of the championship series at the Peguis Multiplex Centre, March 29.

Peguis out-shot St. Malo with eight extra shots for a total of 32 attempts at the net.

The Warriors’ No. 14 Alex Murray made the solitary goal that kept his team afloat in the third period with the help of teammate Maxime Collette.

The Juniors No. 11, Romano Paul, netted the fifth and final goal, sinking the Warriors in their first attempt at beating the reigning champions.

Game 2, Juniors 2-0

The Juniors shut out the Warriors in Game 2 of the finals with a 2-0 win April 3.

Juniors’ No. 12, Tristan Slater, made the first threshold pass into the net in the first frame, securing their first goal.

No nets were captured in the second period as the Warriors faught hard, coming up with only checking and slashing penalties.

Peguis’ Tyrone Spence-Bair scored the final goal against the Warriors with helpf from Romano Paul and Quinton Flett in the final frame.

Peguis made 37 net attempts, putting them 11 ahead of St. Malo, but only clinching two goals from goal tender David Alaire’s firm net defence.

Game 3, Warriors 4-3

The Juniors were defeated by the Warriors in the third round of the playoffs 4-3, April 7.

St. Malo made their first and only goal in the first frame.

Robert Guimond and Alex Murray assisted Caleb Resch at only three-and-a-half minutes left leading into the second period.

It was two for two in the middle, Peguis scoring just minutes after they hit the ice, volleying the score with the Warriors during the second period.

St. Malo’s Caleb Resch shot their winning goal a few moments into the third frame.

Peguis didn’t make the fifth goal they needed to tie and take the game into overtime, giving the third round to the Warriors.

Game 4, Juniors 4-3

The Juniors brought back the thunder in their fourth game against the Warriors 4-3 April 8.

The final score was a mirror image of their first and only loss against the Warriors in the previous game just one day prior.

Chase Beach-Duscharme scored the exciting, tie breaking goal with only 3:35 left with help from Keevin Daniels-Webb, giving the Juniors their third out of fourth win in the play-offseries.

Game 5, up next

The Juniors were scheduled to play Game 5 against the Warriors at Peguis Multiplex Centre April 11. The final score was unavailable at press time.

If Peguis defeats St. Malo, this will be their crowning game of the finals.

If not, Game 6 will be played on April 14 at Morris Arena and Game 7 will be played the next day at Peguis Multiplex Centre