Curling newby turning heads

Kadriana Sahaidak has caught the curling world in Canada by storm.

Sahaidak is considered a new comer when it comes to competitive curling, but has had a remarkable debut in the world of mixed doubles.

“I’ve kept up with it and I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve obviously progressed with it which has made it more fun to come out and play,” Sahaidak said.

Sahaidak told The Interlake Spectator that she continues to curl since starting in the sport years ago as a recreational curler because she loves the game.

The 18-year-old from Gimli teamed up with Colton Lott, her boyfriend from Sandy Hook, to create a talented mixed doubles curling team under the banner of Team Manitoba. Competing at the Canadian Championships comes on the heels of Sahaidak and Lott winning the 2018 Best Western Mixed Doubles Provincials at the Charleswood Curling Club back in February.

“I was nervous about it because I have never done it before,” Sahaidak said.

She explained that entering the Canadian championships without any pressure contributed to the success she enjoyed with Lott.

“We just said to each other ‘we’ll go out there and have fun and see where it goes’ and it carried a long way for us,” she noted.

The duo recently returned home from the 2018 Mixed Doubles Curling Championships with silver medals around their necks.

At the curling championships in Leduc, Alta., Team Manitoba lost 8-7 in the final to Laura Crocker and Kirk Muyres. It was a remarkable run for Team Manitoba after going undefeated in pool play.

Lott explaiend how it was absolutely amazing to play mixed doubles with Sahaidak.

“We had a great week and it was phenomenal curling for the both of us,” Lott said. “

Lott described Sahaidak’s greatest strength on the ice as being down to earth and how she doesn’t let anything bother her, while curling.

“When she’s in the zone, she’s in the zone,” he said. “We’re both on the same page the whole time. When you can find people that are on the same page together on the same team, it makes the sport that much easier to play and that much more enjoyable.”