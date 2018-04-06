Women leading the charge

When it comes to women in business in the Tri-S area, they are leading the way.



The region is home to a number of local businesses which are owned and operated by women.



The Sekirk Biz and the Business and Professional Women Selkirk and District are teaming up to host It’s Her Biz, which is being dubbed as a spring expo and trade show at Canalta Selkirk on April 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.



The event is dedicated to women in business in the communities of Selkirk, St. Andrews, St. Clements and West St. Paul.



“The trade show will be of benefit in a number of ways. To get have the community support of women in business, benefits the community by becoming aware and learning about the businesses in their community, and to inspire women entrepreneurs,” Vice-President of BPW Selkirk and District Colleen Allan said.



Entry to the event is $5 will all proceeds going to Nova House.



“It also involves supporting and learning about Nova House – our Women’s Shelter,” Allan said.



Women, who are involved in the business world are welcome to set up a display table at the event. There are 20 spots available for participating businesses. The fee is $20 for members of the Selkirk Biz or members of Business and Professional Women. The fee increases to $30 for non-members. Included with the fee is a half table for promotional opportunities such as displays, coupons, handouts and samples.



The Mighty Kiwi Eatery and Juice Bar is an example of women who are leading the charge when it comes to opening up a business.



The faces behind the Mighty Kiwi in Selkirk are Jocelyn Kreml and Miranda Schmidt.



“We knew what we wanted and we knew we could do it, we just went for it,” Schmidt said. “We didn’t care how young we were and that we were women.”

Kreml told The Selkirk Journal that the local community of business women has been very supportive.



“We’ve met a lot of other women in business through our Business and Professional Women group and Selkirk Biz. I think we’re very fortunate to have such a strong community,” Kreml said. “I think Selkirk has been the perfect community to open a business, especially as a woman.



According to Schmidt, there have been some barriers for her and Kreml to overcome as women in the business world. Schmidt explained how on some occasions customers have approached a male at the local business, who happens to be a customer, instead of approaching them because of the assumption they are not the business owners since they are female.



For businesses to register or for more info contact the Selkirk Biz at 204-482-7176 or by email info@selkirkbiz.ca.