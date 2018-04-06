Entertainment

Hypnotist touching down in Selkirk

By Staff, Selkirk Journal

Canada's premiere stage hypnotist will be hitting the stage in Selkirk.

Matao, who has been entertaining crowds since he was just 12-years-old, will be presenting the fourth annual Hypnosis & Hilarity event at the Selkirk Inn & Conference Centre April 7.

According to Matao, proceeds from the event will support the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. event are $17.50 in advance or $ 22.50 at the door.

For more information call 204-791-4295 or send at email to info@matao.ca.




 



