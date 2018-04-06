Hypnotist touching down in Selkirk

Canada's premiere stage hypnotist will be hitting the stage in Selkirk.

Matao, who has been entertaining crowds since he was just 12-years-old, will be presenting the fourth annual Hypnosis & Hilarity event at the Selkirk Inn & Conference Centre April 7.

According to Matao, proceeds from the event will support the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. event are $17.50 in advance or $ 22.50 at the door.

For more information call 204-791-4295 or send at email to info@matao.ca.







