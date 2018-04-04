Yoga and meditation, spring sessions in full swing

As holistic approaches to personal health care have become more widely acknowledged in the west, ancient practices from the east like yoga and meditation are becoming more accessible.

Yoga with Heather is offering yoga to adults, parents, and children in the communities of Stonewall and Teulon.

“I believe that Yoga for is everyone,” Heather McDermid states on her website. “The style of Yoga that I teach is mindful and gentle to the body, where the breath is the center and focus. When we work from a place of breath and awareness, our bodies open, our mind becomes peaceful, and prana (energy) is activated to allow deep healing for our whole body.”

Heather grew up in Gunton and has lived in Stonewall since 2002 after living in Winnipeg for a few years. She began teaching yoga after getting involved with her workplace yoga classes at MTS, she eventually left her job with the company to focus on her family and her practise in 2006. She became a certified yoga instructor in 2003 and has been practicing and studying the ancient healing art of for the past 20 years. McDermid achieved her Yoga Teacher’s Certification from Sandra Sammartino, a Yoga Master from White Rock BC, who she says has been her main inspiration.

The 40-year-old has completed prenatal and kid’s yoga teacher trainings, as well.

Aside from her regular adult programming, McDermid also offers weekly yoga for caregivers and children at no cost that is unlike a typical yoga class. She incorporates songs and games, teaching yoga in fun playful ways with creative breathing exercises and ends with relaxation techniques that she says are more for the parents than the kids. She says that she even has a preschool coordinator, Cynthia Jacobson, on hand to help with the lively little ones, sometimes.

A mother of three, McDermid now teaches yoga full time and has added meditation to her services, which you can attend at no cost if you register for the yoga class following the mindfulness practice in Stonewall on Saturdays, during her spring session. If you’re not registered for the yoga class, she charges a small fee of $5 to join in the experience.

“I usually do a little bit of a talk and a different focus every week - it will be silent for at least 10 to 15 minutes.” She explained that visualization and chakra healing are examples of the focus her meditations can take.

Her clients come from Stonewall, Stoney Mountain, Teulon, Selkirk, Warren with class sizes ranging from 15-20 students each. Participants are encouraged to come for the series, not drop in.

Her spring session began on April 2 and depending on what level you are at, if you missed the first class or any following, you can make up those classes at different times. She is very open to discussing your options.

She teaches Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays out of Stonewall United Church and Wednesdays at Green Acres Art Centre in Teulon. Her classes are either early mornings or after dinner and run for six weeks at a time. She also has a stand alone workshop with crystal bowl sound healer, Tara Lee Ayotte, at Stonewall United Church on May 11.

McDermid also offers Yoga Outreach Training, the goal of which is to share Trauma-Informed Yoga with those who would not otherwise have access to it and does book private sessions.

For more information, or to register, visit heathermcdermidyoga.com or call 204-467-7949.