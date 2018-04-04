Team Manitoba Mixed Doubles bring home silver

Buffalo backed Manitobans from Sandy Hook and Gimli came together to bring home silver in the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Leduc, Alta. Mar. 28 to Apr. 1.

Members of Winnipeg Beach Curling Club couldn’t have been more proud.

In a Facebook post on their community page, Winnipeg Beach Curling Club announced, “Kadriana & Colton are coming back from the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship with a silver medal. The youngest team in the competition, they only lost one game! And it was sure a close and exciting one. You guys have made our club so proud! We can’t wait to see those medals and celebrate with you.”

Curling Canada reported on its blog, April 1, that Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott fought hard and came home with an 7-8 final score against Laura Crocker and Kirk Muyres, who will be moving on to the world championship in Östersund, Sweden.

While Lott has been competing competitively for over a decade, it was only Sahaidak’s second competitive competition, as the provincial tournament earlier this year was her first time playing competitively, making the nationals her second. She has played non-competitively for seven years, just for fun.

According to Curling Canada, the youngest team in the tournament fell behind early and fought back hard to lead 7-6 into the final end. It was Crocker’s final take-out that sealed the win.

Before their final game, Sahaidak and Lott defeated Chelsea Carey and Colin Hodgson 7-3 in one of the semifinals, while Crocker and Muyres knocked off the 2017 champions, Joanne Courtney and Reid Carruthers, 9-4, foreshadowing what was to come for the Winnipeg Beach Curling Club champions.

Sahaidak and Lott entered the final as the only undefeated team in the competition.

“Lott used his greatest weapon – the big-weight take-out – to get his team out of trouble more than once, but he and Sahaidak found themselves chasing for much of the first half. They made it close, but in the final end, Crocker had an open hit for the win, and she made the most of it,” Curling Canada reported April 1.

You can see more about the championship event online at curling.ca