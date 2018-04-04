Easter at OHM Interpretive Centre

Easter long weekend was a success at Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre March 30 to April 1.

Families gathered indoors for face painting, bunny bingo and outdoors for GPS Easter Egg Hunting and more. According to staff, approximately 120 families made it out on Good Friday for activities such as their special GPS Easter Egg Hunt.

Families were trained to use special GPS units by OHM staff so they could search the grounds on their own for Easter eggs with letters on them. Once all 12 letters were found, families had to then solve the word jumble before the family could claim their prize.

Pictured: OHM Interpretive Specialist and French program visitor services, Loréne Lailler, shows off the Easter eggs that would be hidden inside the Interpretive Centre on Easter Sunday.

Dave Benson of Winnipeg holds his one-year-old granddaughter, Grace.

OHM Interpretive Specialist, Amanda Benson, paints three-year-old Léa’s face next to an OHM GPS unit and more Easter eggs March 31.

Stonewall residents, Tammy and Ron Holod, brought their five-year-old grandson, Ryder Byle and his six-year-old friend Logan Richardson from Stony Mountain to join in the hunt March 31.

Spring is back and as temperatures hover between the negative teens and single digits, Canadian Geese are returning to the Interlake, as seen here at Oak Hammock Marsh.