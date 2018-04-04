Dynamic duo hitting the hard court

Two local athletes are competing at an elite level when it comes to volleyball in Manitoba.



Local athletes and Asha Gurney and Isabella Benson are both competing for the Dynamo U17 club volleyball team.



East Selkirk’s Gurney takes to the court as a middle, whereas Petersfield’s Benson takes on the setter position.

Kaitlyn Telenko and Elysia Shumka, who are the two assistant coaches for the Dynamo team, are from Selkirk. They both graduated together from the Selkirk Comp in 2012 and also played for the Lord Selkirk Royals girls’ volleyball team.



“They are such hard working girls and they are their for their team,” They are amazing athletes and personality wise. IUt’s been a real pleasure.

The duo are Grade 11 students at the// Selkirk Comp and both represented the Lord Selkirk Royals girls’ volleyball team during the 2017-18 season.



“Bella is a great setter,” Telenko described. "They stand strong in their positions,”



In 2017, during their first year with Dynamo, both were starters and helped lead the team to second place at the provincial championships after being defeated by the University of Manitoba Junior Bisons club volleyball team. Both teams then went to Calgary, Alta., competing at Nationals in May of that year and Dynamo had an exciting run. They once again met the Bisons in the gold medal game, succumbing to them again but were proud to win silver.



Fast forward to 2018 and once again Gurney and Benson are helping their Dynamo team reach a top three ranking along with the Bisons and Shock club volleyball teams.

"It's been real pleasure coaching them this year," Telenko said.



Dynamo competed at and made it to the final at the Cat Classic in Brandon, Man., but lost to the Junior Bisons in two straight sets (25-18, 25-15).



“We definitely went out swinging and played really well against them,” Telenko noted. “It’s good to see the girls putting in their full effort."



Up next for Dynamo is the University of Manitoba Junior Bisons tournament, which runs from from April 6 to 8.



“We know we have to go out and give in our all,” Telenko added.

