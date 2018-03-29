FWEF stamp seeks artists

Attention Manitoba artists. The Fish and Wildlife Enhancement Fund Enhancement Artwork Stamp Competition is underway.

Monetary prizes will be awarded to the top three artists.

According to FWEF Chair John Williams, this year’s submissions will be limited to the Tiger Trout as a subject. Any type of medium, including painting, carving, sculpture, and glass work will be accepted.

FWEF’s website states that Manitoba Sustainable Development administers FWEF to support fish and wildlife initiatives designed to protect and increase habitats and populations in Manitoba.

$10 from every angling licence sold goes into the Fish Enhancement Fund and $5 from every hunting licence sold goes into the Wildlife Enhancement Fund.

Last year’s winner, Linda Barringer, has notably had her artwork placed first four times for this provincial organizations competition since 1999 with “Quick Escape”, then in 2006 with “Licenced Catch”, then again in 2013 with “Lake of Dreams”, and finally in 2018 with “The Hunter”.

As with last year’s champion, the upcoming winner’s artwork will also appear on every recreational fishing licence sold in the province, as well as throughout various promotional materials such as brochures, posters, and exhibits.

If you are interested in submitting your artwork, visit fwef.ca to read the full list of rules and fill out the entry form under ‘Stamp Competition’ by July 6.

The deadline for artwork submissions is Friday, August 10, 2018.

For further information, please contact FWEF Administrator at FWEF@gov.mb.ca, or phone 204-782-2915.