City Cats fly-in winners

Matt and Shannon Foster of St. Andrews brought their friend Brent Auringer of Winnipeg, to share in their ice fishing trip prize, courtesy City Cats Guiding Service.

They were flown in via Gimli by helicopter as part of their prize, which included the ride and a day of ice fishing pampering March 24.

City Cats owner and operator, Todd Longely, provided the one-of-a-kind monster track van, food, shelter and equipment for an experience designed specifically for them.

The fishing trip prize was donated to auction at The Winnipeg Boat Show Bash at an annual fundraising dinner event for the ice fishing community last year.

“The highlight (was) the helicopter ride - absolutely - and the ice fishing and the food is just the icing on the cake,” Shannon said. “They treat you like kings the whole time you’re here. I mean catching fish is always great,but the experience in itself is amazing.”

This was the track van’s first ice fishing trip and Monster Energy sent a rep to join the adventure as one of Longely’s sponsors.

“We sponsor Todd because he does events - with the whole fishing community,” said Monster Energy rep Jordan Ethans.

“Fishing culture on Lake Winnipeg, this is what it’s all about. You’re out with your friends - it doesn’ really matter if you catch a fish... well it does, but it’s all about good friends, good food and making memories,” Longely said.

The group were able to nab their limit and a near master walley. Contact Longely to book your own fishing adventure at citycats.ca.