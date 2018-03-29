Arborg hockey champion accepts UAH scholarship

The Victoria Grizzlies were pleased to announce that their trusted defenceman, Dayne Finnson, has accepted a scholarship to play for the University of Alabama-Huntsville next season. The announcement was made March 20 and will see Finnson playing for the Chargers, NCAA Division 1 hockey club after playoffs.

“I am very happy to have been offered this commitment, and to be able to accept it.” Finnson told the Interlake Spectator. “I’m very thankful to my parents - my billet families - my girlfriend - and everyone who has supported me throughout my hockey career.”

Farm boy roots

Finnson explained that he lived on a farm outside of Arborg until he was 16 and has been skating since he was three-years-old. He has been playing hockey since he was five.

“My dad made a rink outside the house every year,” he said. “That’s where I started. My mom put my brother Cal and I in CanSkate together, and we started hockey together when I was in Kindergarten and he was in Grade 1. We played for the Arborg Falcons, and were together every second year. We loved playing together. My Dad would coach us then too. It was great.”

“We’re very excited that he got the offer,” his mother Tracey said. “He has toured for four years - we are very pleased that he has achieved this,” she said.

The family supported their children in whatever their passions dictated, according to Dayne.

“My older brother never played hockey, but was a great skater,” he explained. “He was into track. My sister was a figure skater, so we spent a lot of time on the road and in rinks all over Manitoba. My grandparents were always there to watch and support us all too.”

Hockey journey

It was Gavin Morgan, the assistant Coach from UAH, who called Dayne to let him know they were seriously interested in offering him a scholarship, Finnson said.

He will be leaving for Alabama in early August, to start school and practice with his new team.

He isn’t sure yet what, other than hockey, he will be focusing on in the post secondary institution, but his mother believes that whatever he puts his mind to, he will do well. He always has.

“I’m going to continue to work hard on and off the ice while at UAH,” Dayne said of this leap forward. “College hockey is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’ll be putting my best effort in, in school and hockey. If anything comes of it after that would be great.”

This isn’t his first stint in the U.S. for hockey. Dayne progressively moved up in the hockey world, leaving Arborg to play for Salisbury Prep School in Connecticut in 2014. There he graduated in 2016.

The now 20-year-old Dayne has been a impact defencemen for the Grizzlies for the past two seasons. This year he has amassed 41 regular season points and has already chipped in seven points in the BCHL playoffs, according to the Grizzlies’ website, March 20.

“Dayne is a huge competitor and the type of player every team needs. He has worked hard for this hockey club since he got here, and certainly deserves this honour,” said Grizzlies GM/Head Coach Craig Didmon, in the team’s online announcement.

“We started playoffs down three games, and won four in a row to get to second round,” Dayne discussed his season with the Grizzlies thus far, March 25.

“We lost that round on Friday, Mar 23 in Game 5,” he said.

“That was my last game with the boys. So hard to see that end, it was great to have played with those guys.”