Sweating orange

Orangetheory has 1,000 studies worldwide and not there is s a location in East St. Paul thanks to Melissa Sobey.



Sobey, who is the owner of the local fitness centre, hosted a grand opening March 15.



“I went for a workout a year and a half ago with my best friend at the Sage Creek location. I literally signed up that day for a premiere membership, which was going four times a week because it was a fun workout, it was a different workout, I had someone there to coach me because everything is coach lead. It’s was interesting that we were monitored by heart rate machines because we work in five heart rate zones,” she noted. “I did not get bored and I got the sweat I was looking for and that’s what I was interested in purchasing this place.”



Sobey explained East St. Paul was selected to open Oraganetheory because of the large demand for fitness in the local area.



“There is such a big demand for it out here,” Sobey said. “ The biggest reason to bring this to the community because it’s not just a gym, it’s a family and we want people to make friends.”



Sobey said that orangetheory was started by co-founder Ellen Latham,



“I had the honour of meeting her back in July when I went to franchise training,” she said. “She is a woman who wanted to make a difference...She’s done nothing, but try to better everything for health, wellness and just to keep people fit not just physically, but it helps with mental health.”

