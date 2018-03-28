Riverboat’s new dock

The Riverboat is about to set sail as the local restaurant will be heading west, but not that far west. The local family restaurant will be moving less than 60 metres into a new location, but in a way the same location.



Doug Poirier, who runs the restaurant with his wife and business partner, Janice Poirier, said they are moving the restaurant to a new space at Selkirk Town Plaza, which is set for a major transformation.



Doug explained how he looks after the operations, such as the staff and menu planning, whereas Janice takes care of the administrative work.



“Janice has supported me in all the projects that I have done and if you don’t have that support you’re not going to move forward,” Doug said. “She is a very important part of this operation.”



Doug said the need to move arose shortly after Choice Properties Real estate investment trust company purchased Selkirk Town Plaza.



“The opportunity presented itself for us to move forward and get the opportunity try to do something new and exciting for Selkirk,” Doug noted.



He explained that the size of the restaurant will be slightly smaller, but there will be a new menu featuring new items.



“The menu will be a little different in a lot of areas,” he said.



Selkirk Town Plaza is starting to undergo a major renovation.



The space that Riverboat occupies will soon be no longer as the portion of the building between the Royal Bank and Extra Foods will be demolished. In its place will be a parking lot. Extra Foods is also slated to become a No Frills.



“It’s a great thing. Choice Properties REIT is an investment company and they looked at this,” Doug said. “They actually took the time to look at Selkirk and realized it’s a worthwhile investment to expand here. That is saying something to other people who are looking at Selkirk to move in here and for business to thrive.”

