Steelers hand out awards

The Selkirk Steelers honoured outstanding accomplishments by members of their player roster during the 2017-18 Manitoba Junior Hockey League season, at their annual awards dinner at Gaffers Restaurant in Lockport March 24.



The annual event was hosted by the Selkirk Steelers Booster Club, which currently has eight members.



Graduating from the Selkirk Steelers and Junior A hockey in Manitoba were Shana McFadden, Brendan Hill, Ryan Gardiner, Garrett Armour and Hayden Dola.



Gardiner, who was the team’s captain, said he was proud of the group of players that were assembled for the 2017-18 season.



The Best Local Players award went to Connor Barley. The Iron Man trophy went to three players Barley, .Ethan Eang won the Most Improved Player award. Colby Dudek took home the Most Gentlemanly Player award. McFadden was recognized with the Most Inspirational award.



The Top Scorer for the Steelers during the 2017-18 season was Barley. won the Rookie of the Year award and the Top Defenceman award went to . The award for Best Defensive Player was presented to Ryan Gardiner.



Nico Labossiere and Nate Halvorsen were named the team’s Most Valuable Player.