Tranquility on Gimli Beach

A holistic health business will open up on Gimli Beach in June, just in time for the busy summer months.

Tranquility Aroma touch Massage owner Patricia Nedokis explained to The Interlake Spectator how she will set up and remove canopy and massage table Fridays through Mondays from June to September.

But according to the business owner, who moved to Gimli seven months ago, those wanting to seek her services don’t have to wait until summer hits.

“I (already) have a few clients,” Nedokis said of her enterprise. “My main focus is to build the business for Gimli.”

While her services, which include Reiki, reflexology, aroma touch massage therapy and chakra clearing, will only be on the beach from June until September, you can book her services now. She has established her permanent business at Shorepoint Village and is open five days per week, closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Nedokis noted that a typical treatment, which is approximately an hour and a half will cost about $75. Each treatment comes included with a gift that includes a bottle of water.

“When you are working that way - you do release toxins and you’ll get a wicked headache if you don’t drink the water and get those toxins out of your system,” Nedokis explained.

Nedokis said that Reiki is administered by "laying on hands”.

Reiki.org stated that Reiki is a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing. It is based on the idea that an unseen "life force energy" flows through us and is what causes us to be alive. If one's "life force energy" is low, then we are more likely to get sick or feel stress, and if it is high, we are more capable of being happy and healthy”.

"I think the consensus when people actually come to me and have a treatment - they kind of go ‘oh, I feel so mushy’ - that seems to be a catchword ‘mushy.’” She said.

Nedokis’ Tranquility brochure describes, in detail, all of her other unique services.

Reflexology is alternative medicine involving an application of pressure to the feet and hands with specific thumb, finger, and hand techniques. It can alleviate swelling, pain and stiffness associated with conditions that might prevent lymph nodes’ natural filtration of harmful material from the blood.

The aroma touch massage technique utilizes eight specific essential oils to promote relaxation and stress relief, offering immune support, decreasing pain and inflammation and elevating your mood.

The Neck and scalp massage not only relaxes the mind, it encourages circulation, increases blood flow to hair follicles and actually encourages hair growth.

“I mix everything. If you want to do a little bit of aroma touch with some reflexology, we can do that - if you want to do some reiki and chakra balancing we can do that - whatever you want to do, we can mix it,” Nedokis discussed her treatment plan. “I’m always adding to my repertoire - I always do run specials - I have gift certificates - I try and listen to what the people ask and that’s what I try and provide.”

The benefit of combined or individual treatments is how they work quickly and that they are suitable for diabetes, cancer, arthritis, back pain, auto-immune system disease, fibromyalgia and much more.

“I like to talk to you before and I like to talk to you after,” Nedokis said. “I always say, ‘talk to me, tell me what your body is thinking and then we’re going to make a treatment that suits you. There’s no two people that are alike.”

For more information, contact Nedokis directly, 204-485-7913 - 26park@hotmail.com.