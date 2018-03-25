Selkirk mayor seeking re-election

Larry Johannson will be seeking a third-term as Selkirk's mayor.

The long time member of Selkirk council announced March 23 that he will be seeking re-election in the 2018 civic election.

"I have been very fortunate to be surrounded by a strong council and a strong administration," Johannson said. "We have a strong progressive council, we have a strong progressive administration. I think our record speaks for itself - we stand on that record. We are proud of what we have done."

Looking back at his two-terms as mayor, he is most proud of infrastructure improvements for residents of Selkirk.

"It's something that's needed," he said.

Voters go to the polls Oct. 24.

"Let's let the dust settle at the end of October and see where we end up at," he added.