Gimli Ice Fest shines on sunny day

It was a balmy, sunny day with lots to see and do during the Gimli Ice Festival, including the Fire on Ice Car Racing demo, free Kubota rides, the Sons of Lugh Viking re-enactment and more March 3 and 4.

Festival-goers gathered to enjoy the sights and sounds of Gimli’s Ice Festival from the seawall where they were able to catch the Fire on Ice Car Racing and ICE MAN Motorcycle Ice Racing Demos, watch snowmobilers come and go along with SnoBear’s, Kubota’s, as well as the Inaugural Gimli Falcons “4 on 4” Demonstration pond hockey tournament and the Frozen Fish Toss.