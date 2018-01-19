The Teulon Collegiate Institute Saints JV girls basketball team had a successful outing Jan. 12 and 13. The squad won the Carman JV basketball tournament, defeating the MacGregor Mustangs in the final.



In their first game of the tournament, the Saints comprehensively beat the Major Pratt Trojans 59-8. Next, Teulon faced the Maples Marauders in a semi-final game, beating them 50-43 in the close match.



In the final, the Saints earned a 47-23 victory against the Mustangs. Saints player Mackenzie G., was named MVP for the tournament.



The squad did not face hosts Carman, who where knocked out of the tournament by the Niverville Panthers in their quarterfinal game.