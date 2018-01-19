Stony Mountain residents paying more for utilities

Some residents in the RM of Rockwood’s Stony Mountain utility are up in arms about an increase in utilities and a deficit recovery program the RM is running.



In 2016/17, the RM applied to the Public Utilities Board for revised Stony Mountain water and wastewater rates after conducting a review of their current rates and realizing they ran a deficit for 2013, 2014 and 2015.



Reeve Jim Cambell said the RM exhausted multiple ideas, while trying to find a deficit recovery plan that worked.

“We knew that nobody was going to be happy about this, but there was nothing that we could do. We worked with the PUB to try and find something a little more amicable and palatable. We knew there was going to be sticker shock when this came out and I’ve tried to explain (the reasoning behind the decision) to anybody that has phoned me,” Campbell said. “I know it’s not going to be easy, but we are open to suggestions. If we can do something legally, we will do it, but we are bound by provincial laws.”

The rate changes effectively meant some residents have had pay to more than double for utilities since October. To recover the deficit of $408,620, residents across the utility also have to pay $0.99 per cubic meter used, through January 2019.



Some residents in the RM, like Lisa Bannerman, feel the RM should have given residents a more spread out plan to recover the deficit.

“It would have been nice for the RM of Rockwood to provide the residents of Stony Mountain with payment plan options and to have the rates increase over a longer term instead of the big jump that we have just experienced,” Bannerman said.

“I understand the need for a rate increase but this was too much too fast. More communication with the residents of Stony Mountain would have been nice,” she added.



Campbell said the RM had little choice in the matter as, by law, Manitoba utilities are not allowed to run a deficit.

“If you run a deficit, you cannot supplement it by (municipal) taxes. It’s only those who live in the utility, who have to maintain the utility. If you run a deficit you cannot take that out of the RM’s coffers and if you have a profit, you can’t use that money to (for example) bill an arena. You have to recover the deficit.”



He listed a change to the province’s Public Sector Accounting Board rules and amortization adjustments as a major reason for the deficit.

“The main reason for this increase is that the provincial accounting system changed. Part way through our rate study they told us we had to account for depreciation on parts on our building (etc.), which didn’t have to be reflected in your rates before. It increased our operating expenses part way through the term,” Campbell said.



“This happens to every municipality and every utility when you get things that get thrown in part way through. When you haven’t done a review in three to four years you can see significant increases in cost of labour, employment and overhead costs that have to get covered. Growth costs money.”



PUB also listed the following as reasons for the deficit:

• The consumption used to determine the rates in the 2011 rate study overestimated by 27% the actual consumption for the period;

•Rates did not change since 2014;

• The utilities department had three-full time certified staff members.



The PUB is a provincial regulatory agency that reviews and approves rates for water and wastewater utilities in Manitoba, except Winnipeg.