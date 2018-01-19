Stonewall man receives Governor General Award

The Lt. Gov. of Manitoba, Hon. Janice Filmon, on behalf of Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, presented awards to 15 Manitobans in recognition of their outstanding Indigenous leadership at Government House Jan. 9.



“These awards (honour) some of the provinces most dedicated Indigenous and non-Indigenous leaders who are working to strengthen urban and rural Indigenous communities and create an environment in which reconciliation is possible,” a news release said.



Of those, eight where awarded the Sovereign’s Medals for Volunteers, including Stonewall’s Greg Shedden.



The award is given to Canadians who have exceptional volunteer achievements in a wide range of fields. As well, the award replaces and incorporates the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award, created in 1995 by former governor general Romeo LeBlanc.



“The medal builds on the legacy and spirit of the Caring Canadian Award by honouring the dedication and commitment of volunteers,” the release added.

Shedden was selected as a recipient for his work as a teacher.



“For 15 years, Shedden has inspired his students to be good citizens by teaching them that they can make a difference in the world. In addition to his contributions in the classroom, he volunteers his time to a number of student-run social justice clubs and initiatives including the anti-tobacco group and the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance,” the release noted.