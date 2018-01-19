Interlake Women’s Resource Centre YIR

2017 was a good year for the Interlake Women’s Resource Centre, a grass roots, community-based resource centre that has been dedicated to working with women and families in the Interlake since 1984.

After being understaffed in recent years, the IWRC was fully staffed in 2017, which opened up their availability to travel and see more clients than in previous years.

The centre’s catchment includes the communities of Arborg, Gimli, Inwood, Matlock, Riverton, Teulon and Winnipeg Beach.

IWRC currently offers a Canadian program called Roots of Empathy, and it has been their most successful program to date, according to director Jennifer Campbell.

“This is a program that teaches empathy to children and youth in hopes to reduce... and break down the cycle of violence within families,” Campbell said.

According to Healthy Child Manitoba, Roots of Empathy is a classroom program created by Mary Gordon, an award winning Canadian entrepreneur and parenting expert. The program has proven to significantly reduce levels of aggression and bullying among participants with a focus on social and emotional competence to increase empathy in school aged children.

IWRC highlights for 2017 also included their Round Table luncheon with the Honourable Rochelle Squires, where attendees were invited to speak openly about Women’s Equality issues.

“It was a great turn out where many important topics were discussed in detail,” Campbell said.

They also received 40 shoe boxes through their the Shoe Box Project to give to clients over the holidays, and a donation of purses stocked with items such as toiletries, hats, scarves, and mitts.

In 2018 The Interlake Women’s Resource Centre looks forward to offering more workshops and programs for their clients as well as community members.

“We hope to be able to reach more clients in need and hope to focus on building stronger relationships with our communities, ” Campbell said. “We have so much support from our community and would like to thank everyone, known or anonymous for their donations to our Centre.”

To volunteer, donate, or for more information on IWRC, visit them online at iwrc.ca.