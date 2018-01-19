ICE presents online safety tips

Winnipeg based RCMP Cst. Gordon Olson of the ICE unit (Internet Child Exploitation) visited Dr. George Johnson Middle School to deliver a presentation to students about online safety and exploitation Jan. 11.

“The presentation was quite lengthy (90 minutes) but students were amazingly attentive and receptive,” Dr. George Johnson’s Principal, Jim Gibbs, said. “He showed how in 90 seconds one intimate image ended up in 21 countries and in the possession of hundreds of people. Likewise he demonstrated how online predators try to lure unsuspecting children into meetings, in similar ways.”

According to Olson, Manitoba’s RCMP ICE unit monitors child sexual exploitation matters on the internet involving illegal images and videos, and predatory behaviour.

“Since the explosion of apps in 2010, we have seen an increase in kids under 18 using these apps and devices inappropriately, which has found us dealing with a lot of child peer-to-peer/self-peer exploitation investigations,” Olson said.

“A lot of parents assume the kids are talking to friends and/or playing games on their devices when in reality they are talking to a lot of people they really do not know very well,” Olson said.

Gibbs said that he and his staff recognize that even in grade 5, large numbers of students already have devices that give them online access and that by the end of grade 8 almost all students are active online, using various platforms.

“Cst. Olson was invited to our school as part of our ongoing effort to empower students to stay safe online,” Gibbs said.

“The biggest message for kids is know who you are talking to online personally,” Olson said, “where if you would not invite them over for Sunday dinner with your family in person, then do not talk to them online.”

Olson also has a message for parents: “Please look at you kids’ devices and really look at who they are talking to and what they are saying.”

Olson visits about 35 schools per year and provided two websites and an app in his presentation that could be helpful to students, parents and educators, Cybertips.ca, NeedHelpNow.ca, and Send This Instead (app).