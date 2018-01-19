Armed robber at large

Fisher Branch RCMP are still searching for Skylar Andrew McPherson, who was involved in a robbery on Peguis First Nation Jan. 4. (RCMP Handout)
Fisher Branch RCMP are still searching for Skylar Andrew McPherson, who was involved in a robbery on Peguis First Nation Jan. 4. Charged with Armed Robbery, McPherson is believed to be in possession of firearms and may have fled to Winnipeg. Police have asked the public not to approach the individual and to inform local police, or contact Fisher Branch RCMP at 204-372-8484 if they see him.