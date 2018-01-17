Selkirk continuing to boom

Selkirk now boasts a population of 10,278, which is a significant number, as it represents the highest population it’s ever seen.



“People are looking at Selkirk in a different light,” City of Selkirk mayor Larry Johannson said. “We’ve got our sights on the baby boomers. They’re the biggest demographic out there. I’ve always thought right from the start of doing this and doing things that they need. They need the housing and when I say that, I am talking in the line of condos going up and the monthly rentals.”



Johannson also pointed out the health care needs for the baby boomer generation.



“We’re very fortunate to partner with the province and to have one of the nicest regional hospitals, I’m going to venture to say in Canada,” he said. “It might not be the biggest, but it has the latest of everything.”



Voters in Selkirk first elected Larry Johannson as city councillor in 2006 and then elected him as mayor in 2010 and again in 2014.



“We want to keep people here,” Johannson said. “We want the health care and in Selkirk you’re five minutes away from quality health care and that’s a big one to keep people here,” he said.



The Selkirk Journal conducted a New Year interview with Johannson to get his take on 2017 and his thoughts for 2018.



“I think the balance is good. We’ve had strong growth in commercial. We’ve had strong growth in residential and recreation,” he said. “I would say it’s the health care is probably where we have grown the most,” he said.



Johannson explained that Selkirk sees itself as a service hub in the Interlake for as many as 75,000 residents.



“I think we’re in one of the best locations in Manitoba. We’re within an hour of anything Winnipeg has to offer, but we’re also within an hour of the best beaches, the best cottage country and the best golf courses,” the mayor added. “I think we’re situated right on that cusp and we’re situated in a place where people definitely want to shop at and we know that with the hundreds of thousands coming here every week.”

