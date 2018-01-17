Attendance exceeds organizers’ expectations

The 2018 KidFish Ice Derby just north of Selkirk delivered more than smiles as the event also raised funds for the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba and CancerCare Manitoba.



“We are also extremely grateful for the support from all of the adults, children and families who participated as we continue to grow each year,” KidFish director and treasurer Jim Bais said.



As many as 1,863 participants took part in the fourth annual event Jan. 7. This number represented an increase from 1,300 participants in the previous year.



“It was so heart warming being down there,” Selkirk mayor Larry Johannson. “My hats off to all of the volunteers...And thanks again for choosing Selkirk. These guys are really cementing Selkirk’s place as the fishing capital of Manitoba.”



Bais said during the past four ice fishing derbies approximately 5,000 participants have attended.



“With increased attendance, we are able to generate more funds for these two worthy causes that we hold dear to our hearts,” Bais said.



According to Bias as much as $57,000 was raised this year, which brought the total amount raised since its inception to more than $150,000.



Bais said 296 fish were brought to the measuring station during the four-hour event, which included 17- northern pikes (biggest 32”), 262 saugers (biggest 15.25”) and 16 walleye (biggest 24”) and one freshwater drum.



Bais noted that all fish caught were successfully live released back into the Red River.



The Fishing Journal’s David Obirek, who serves as the KidFish media relations coordinator, took part in this year’s event.



“The organizing committee was absolutely excited about the results and credit has to go to a variety of groups and organizations. We’ve had tremendous support from all of our sponsors really make this event happen.” Obirek said. “It brings families together while supporting two great causes - the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba and the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.



The 2019 KidFish Ice Derby is slated for Selkirk Jan. 6.

