The Ventura Group, through the Quarry Ridge Park Community Fund, donated $10,000 to the Stonewall Youth Drop-In Centre Jan. 4.



The donation is an annual community grant where funds are derived directly from lot sales in Quarry Ridge Park, and by the recipient’s volunteerism in the community. Ventura Land Company and Ventura Custom Homes came together to make the extensive donation to the youth drop-in centre. These funds are to be used for the purchase of new equipment for training on computers, music equipment, audio-visual enhancements at the drop-in centre, new video gaming and virtual reality equipment.



According to Ventura, the company has corporate philosophy to give charitably to grass roots organizations that have direct, positive and lasting impact on the community.



“The Youth Drop-In Centre is a perfect example of an community resource that creates a direct, positive and lasting impact on the community. This organization deserves our sustained support. We look forward to working with them over the long-term to help further enhance the community services they provide,” Ventura Land Company Vice President Tim Comack said in a press release.



The Quarry Ridge Park will effectively increase the Town of Stonewall’s population by 50% upon completion in the next 10 to 15 years. The post build-out of the subdivision will exceed $250,000,000 in property value.



“Our company is focused on ensuring we make a lasting impression in the places we build,” General Manager of Ventura Custom Homes Glenda Sobie said.