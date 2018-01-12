As 2018 began, The Stonewall Argus & Teulon Times discussed the 2017 year-in-review for the Town of Teulon with Mayor Bert Campbell Jan. 3.



He explained one of the biggest accomplishments for the community in 2017 involved relaunching an old project. “A major development for the town of Teulon last year was the re-opening of the Northern Goose Plant," Campbell said.

"The (new owners) tested out a few kills last year and it’s pretty much ready to go. It’s a pretty big accomplishment, as it’s been such a long time in the making.”



He added the plant was a staple in the community years ago, providing more than 70 jobs in its high season yearly, while selling goose feathers.



“The advantage now is that, the company that bought Northern Goose will be doing the whole gamut (selling both feathers and meat). They have their markets and a lot of it will be domestic and some will be exported. It’s a good deal for Teulon,” he explained.



In terms of improvement, Campbell noted work needed to be done to strengthen the Teulon-Rockwood Recreation Commission.



“Our recreation authority is in its third year now and has had some growing pains. We hope to get it back on track probably at the beginning of 2018. It’s been quite a challenge. You see, there are about 56 rec authorities in the province and there is not one of them that’s run like the other, everyone is a little bit different. So, it’s pretty hard to find the right template to follow,” he elaborated. “There are a few that work well... and I expect the same for ours soon.”



Looking forward in 2018 Campbell said completion of the more than $1 million fire hall project is a major goal.

“We plan to have a new fire hall in the community soon. I hope to see it finished by the beginning of 2019. We are pulling in tenders right now and we have the land. It’s a pretty big project and we hope to have positive results this year,” he said.

Campbell explained the current fire hall has been in service for 35 years and has simply outgrown firefighter membership.



A year later in 2019, Campbell noted Teulon will be celebrating its centennial anniversary. “We want to remind everybody to save the date for the July long weekend.”



He added he hopes residents will have a successful 2018.

