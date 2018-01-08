Supporter of live music dies

Chad Gaborieau, who gave back to the community in many ways, died Jan. 7.

Gaborieau was a business partner with a local bar/hotel in Selkirk called The Merch.

According to the Merch Facebook page, the local establishment lost not only a business partner and friend, but also an ambassador for live music in the community.

"His philanthropic spirit was the driving force to our continued pursuit to offer great live entertainment and music culture to the people of Selkirk," read a post on Facebook. "We will make it our mission to remind people of Big Chad's generosity and tireless efforts at every show. We will miss you big guy. You always told us 'the show must go on' and in your spirit my friend."