Stony Mountain inmate dies in hospital

Correctional Service Canada confirmed on their website Jan. 8, that an inmate at Stony Mountain Institute has died.



Max Maurice Richard, 42, died while in custody Jan. 7. His next of kin have been informed of his death.



A media release said emergency services were called to the prison after an undisclosed incident and Richard was taken to hospital. He was pronounced dead at approximately 11:48 p.m. that night.



Richard was serving an indeterminate sentence for Second Degree Murder since Jan. 27, 2017 at the time of his death.



Guy Langlois, Assistant Warden, Management Services with Stony Mountain Institution told Interlake Publishing the Institution could not comment further on the cause of death as the incident is still under investigation.



“The circumstances are currently being investigated by the Stonewall detachment of the RCMP, along with the RCMP Major Crimes Unit,” Langlois said.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and contact the police and the coroner as required,” the press release added.