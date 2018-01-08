Raising the flag

While shooting in Selkirk during the summer and fall of 2017, the production had a significant economic impact and helped renovate and refurbish the Riverside Grill, a local treasure and social enterprise that offers workforce training to people with disabilities.

“It was very exciting for us to welcome the production to Selkirk,”Selkirk Mayor Larry Johannson said. “There is a real sense of pride for the residents here. Many people in Selkirk had a positive experience dealing with the production and the economic impact has been significant. People are really looking forward to the premiere.”

“The city was extremely welcoming and a dream to work with,” series producer Kyle Irving, a partner at Manitoba production company Eagle Vision Inc., said. “We spent nearly a million dollars this season to shoot Selkirk as Millwood. That money goes directly into the economy in the form of employment, location rentals, purchase of goods and services, hotel rooms, gas and more.”

Burden of Truth is one of many productions that have used locations outside Winnipeg. In Manitoba Film & Music’s last fiscal year (April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017), 40% of shooting days took place in 24 different communities outside the capital.

“The economic impact of the production industry in Manitoba is felt all over the province,” CEO and Film Commissioner at Manitoba Film & Music Carole Vivier said. “We are seeing communities benefit from dollars spent, but also from increased community pride and tourism opportunities.”

Last fiscal year was the highest in a decade for Manitoba’s film and television industry, with production volume reaching $139 million. Currently there are 1,900 Manitobans employed in the industry, which has a GDP impact of $112 million. Next year’s production volume is anticipated to be the highest ever.

The City of Selkirk, the Selkirk Biz, MFM, Eagle Vision Inc., ICF Films, and other partners are planning an invite only red carpet screening of the pilot episode of Burden of Truth at Selkirk Boston Pizza Jan. 10. Proceeds from the private function will be donated to the Selkirk Biz and the Selkirk Friendship Centre.

A CBC original series, Burden of Truth is produced by ICF Films, Entertainment One (eOne) and Eagle Vision. The series is created by Bradley Simpson (Rookie Blue, King) and executive produced by Ilana Frank (The Eleventh Hour, Saving Hope, Rookie Blue), Linda Pope (Saving Hope, Rookie Blue), Jocelyn Hamilton (Mary Kills People, Cardinal) and Kristin Kreuk (Smallville, Beauty and the Beast). Burden of Truth is co-executive produced by Kyle Irving, Lisa Meeches (Taken, Ice Road Truckers) and Sonia Hosko (Saving Hope), with Adam Pettle (Saving Hope)