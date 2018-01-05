Baker heading to Manitoba Scotties

Rebecca Lamb’s curling team has qualified for the Manitoba Scotties after clinching a berth during the Winnipeg regional qualifiers Dec. 15 to 17 at Granite Curling Club in Winnipeg.



Lamb, with third Randine Baker, second Brooklyn Meiklejohn, third Jenessa Rutter beat Beth Peterson 6-4 in draw 4 advance to the Scotties Dec.17.

In her first draw Dec. 16, Lamb, who curls out of the Stonewall Curling Club, faced Peterson who plays for the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club. Lamb beat Peterson 8-5.



In Draw 2, Lamb lost 5-6 to Joelle Brown, who plays out of Charleswood Curling Club.



In Draw 3, Dec. 17, Lamb won a close game, beating Armit, before facing Peterson again and clinching the berth.



The achievement is impressive as Lamb’s team is a junior outfit.



The 2018 Manitoba Scotties Tournaments of Hearts takes place Jan. 10 to 14, 2018 at the Shamrock Centre in Killarney.

