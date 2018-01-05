Lamb headed to Manitoba Scotties

Rebecca Lamb’s curling team has qualified for the Manitoba Scotties after clinching a berth during the Winnipeg qualifiers.



Gimli resident Lamb, with third Randine Baker, second Brooklyn Meiklejohn, third Jenessa Rutter beat Beth Peterson 6-4 in draw 4 advance to the Scotties Dec. 17.



In her first draw Dec. 16, Lamb, who curls out of the Stonewall Curling Club, faced Peterson who plays for the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club. Lamb beat Peterson 8-5.



In Draw 2, Lamb lost 5-6 to Joelle Brown, who plays out of Charleswood Curling Club.

In Draw 3, Dec. 17, Lamb won a close game, beating Armit, before facing Peterson again and clinching the berth.



The 2018 Manitoba Scotties Tournaments of Hearts take place Jan. 10 to 14, 2018 at the Shamrock Centre in Killarney.

