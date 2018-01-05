First baby of 2018 arrives

The first baby of 2018 for Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority (IERHA) arrived at 2:50 p.m. Jan. 1 – making this the first New Year’s baby born at the region’s new Selkirk Regional Health Centre.



Weighing seven pounds, eight ounces, Ezekial David James Bennet was born to mom Ashlea Harley and her husband Lance Bennet, both from Teulon. Harley and Bennet were thrilled to welcome this new addition to the family. Their son, Billy, who is four years old, was also happy to finally meet his little brother.



Dr. Cynthia Czajka-Fedirchuk attended the birth and Harley said that the team of care providers from the Selkirk Regional Health Centre who were with her throughout Ezekial’s birth were just “wonderful.”



“The staff and everything since I got here has been absolutely wonderful --the nurses, the doctors, just everyone. Everyone says this place is great and it really is true,” said Harley.



Prior to the family’s departure from hospital, members of the Selkirk & District General Hospital Ladies Auxiliary presented them with a gift basket that included diapers, a baby safety first kit, sleepers and a gift card for toys. Every year the auxiliary celebrates the hospital’s first baby of the year with items that provide comfort and help extend the care received at the hospital into the baby’s home.



The staff and physicians at Selkirk Regional Health Centre’s family birthing unit and staff across Interlake-Eastern RHA extend their best wishes and congratulations to Ashlea on the birth of her son.