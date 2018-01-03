Kasper Transportation expanding their services

Selkirk mayor Larry Johannson and Kasper Transportation vice-president of operations Scott Spak cut the red ribbon to officially launch the commuter service between Selkirk and Winnipeg.



Johannson attended the ribbon cutting ceremony at Kasper’s location in Selkirk at 505 Sophia Street Dec. 7.



“He’s making a commitment to Selkirk with the buses,” Johannson said. “We talked about the opportunity for a transportation plan for this area of Manitoba.”



Spak said that in order to ensure the long-term viability of the Selkirk-Winnipeg line, Kasper Transportation made rate changes Nov. 7.



“We are also looking at scheduling options that will enable us to cut down operational expenses,” Spak said in a press statement. “By improving our efficiency, we will be able to keep rates at a level that our customers will find attractive and, in turn encourage our business growth.



According to Spak, Kasper is now offering not only local courier service in Selkirk, but also freight service across Manitoba and northern Ontario.



Kasper Transportation will not be providing Service Jan. 1, 2018. For more information contact Kasper Transportation at 204-272-3713 and for bookings call 1-855-566-2378