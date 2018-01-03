Community comes through

Gord Henrikson knows when you issue a challenge to Tri S folks, they respond. They did just that on Nov. 18 when they donated $58,005 to the Selkirk and District Community Foundation during Endow Manitoba’s 24‐hour Giving Challenge.



“The people in this community never cease to amaze me, their hearts are in the right place and they never fail to step up when called upon for a good cause,” Henrikson, chair of the SDCF, said.

“The foundation is able to grant money to good causes in Selkirk, St. Clements and St. Andrews because of the generosity of this community. The Foundation’s motto is ‘Here for Good’, and the people of this community have once again ensured that. They deserve a round of applause for always supporting us.”



An additional $4,000 was added to the total, thanks to ‘stretch’ dollars from the Winnipeg Foundation and theprovince, each of whom gave $1 for every $5 donated, up to a maximum of $2,000 each.



This was the fourth year for the 24‐Hour Challenge, and in years one and two, the SDCF brought in the most money in the province. Last year, Selkirk fell to second place, behind Pinawa, and the challenge was on this year with Selkirk looking to regain top spot.



They were bested once again by Pinawa, who raised a whopping $90,951, but Henrikson said second place is fine with him, and the community proved itself a winner regardless.



“We put out the call for people to boost us to No. 1 again, and boy they came out. We raised more money this year than last and that’s a win any way you look at it,” Henrikson said.

“The win isn’t really in the rankings, it’s in the community groups that can benefit from the money donated during the 24‐Hour Challenge.”



In 2014, the first year of the challenge, people donated $25,688 to SDCF; in 2015, the amount rose to $62,210 thanks to a large, one time donation from the RM of St. Andrews, and last year, donations totalled $37,855.



When you add it all up, that’s $183,758 donated by the community to the foundation. Impressive numbers, Henrikson acknowledged.



“For people to come out, year after year, and donate such substantial amounts, is quite something. It shows the kind of people that live here and it shows their commitment to this community,” Henrikson said.



He also noted that 117 individuals donated to the SDCF, a high over the four years of the 24‐Hour Challenge, and many were first time donors, meaning the foundation is continuing to grow its base of support.



In 2014, Manitobans gave $245,427 in the first 24‐Hour Challenge and this year they donated $893,449, including stretch dollars, to 52 community foundations.



The SDCF’s 117 donors was the most, province‐wide, in the 24‐hour span and in total, 1,609 donations were made across the province. Each foundation had the ability to stretch their donations by a maximum of $4,000, and 27 of them achieved that goal.