Gimli RCMP are searching for three suspects after three snowmobiles worth approximately $50,000 were stolen from a Gimli business.



Police received a report of an ongoing theft from the business at 1:35 a.m. Dec. 13.Once they arrived, police discovered the suspects had stolen three Polaris snowmobiles after watching surveillance footage that showed the theft in progress.



RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying all three suspects who were wearing balaclavas and what RCMP said where distinct snowmobile jackets.



If anyone has more information they can contact the Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5106 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).