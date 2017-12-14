Peguis Juniors net mixed bag of results

The Peguis Juniors lost one and won another in their KJHL games Dec. 9 and 10. The loss did not dent their title hopes as the Juniors are firmly atop the league’s central division standings with 28 points as of Dec. 11.



Peguis travelled to Cross Lake Arena to face the Cross Lake Islanders. Cross Lake defeated the Juniors 8-6 in the encounter.



Most of the games goals came in the first period. Peguis netted three goals courtesy of Tyrome Spence-Bair, Wyatt Bear and Dalen Schulz. However, their efforts could not match up to the Islanders, who managed to secure five goals.



In the second period, Peguis started off promisingly with a Christian Cochrane goal at 4:23, followed by another one from Keifer Tacan at 7:44. Cross Lake quickly dented their lead with a Payton Beardy goal at 12:26. The Juniors fought back, adding a goal from Dalen Schulz with less than two minutes left on the clock.



In the third period, Cross Lake secured the win with two late goals from Garrison Garrioch and Ethan Muswagon.



Juniors 16 North Stars 2

The Juniors skated to a comprehensive victory Dec. 10, when they travelled to Norway House Kinosao Sipi Recreation Centre and beat the Norway House Northstars 16-2.



In the first period, Peguis completely dominated play, scoring a whopping eight goals. Quinton Flett netted two, Darian Murdock provided a hat trick, while Spence-Bair, Ethan Daniels and Cochrane added a goal each.



The Juniors continued their rampage in the second, with four more goals courtesy Keeven Daniels-Webb with two, Spence-Bair with his second and Flett with his third. Marshall Mowatt netted a goal for the home team, but it had no effect on the 12-1 scoreline put up by the travelling Juniors.



In the third, Peguis added another four goals, from Flett, Schulz and two from Daniels-Webb, whose tally rose to an impressive four goals in the game. Norway House scored one more goal of its own from Tyler McKay, but eventually lost 16-2 to the on-form Peguis squad.



The Juniors’ next game will be against the Fisher River Hawks at the Peguis Multiplex Centre Dec. 14. Puck drop is at 8 p.m.



KJHL results

The Lundar Falcns lost 7-4 to the St. Malo Warriors at the St. Malo Arena Dec. 8. The Falcons faced the Warriors again Dec. 10, but were defeated 9-2.



The Arborg Ice Dawgs were defeated in a shootout by the travelling Selkirk Fishermen at the Arborg and District Arena Dec. 8.



Arborg then travelled to the OCN Arena to face OCN Storm Dec. 9. The Ice Dawgs were beaten 9-3 in the match-up. Arborg were scheduled to face the North Winnipeg Satelites on home ice Dec. 14.

