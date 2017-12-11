Selkirk gearing up to host Skating Day

What could be more Canadian than going to a skating party?



Well, if you wear a red sweater, joined in with hundreds of friends from your community, bumped into Santa at the rink, celebrated Canada’s 150th birthday and raised money for a good cause, that would be even more Canadian. If you want in on the fun, mark Sunday, Dec. 10 on your calendar and plan to be part of Canada 150 Skating Day at the Selkirk Recreational Complex from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The Selkirk Community Renewal Corporation received a grant for $1,000 from Canadian Heritage to host the Canada-wide event and has partnered with the City of Selkirk to host the event. It will be one of many taking place that day across Canada to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.



“We’re inviting families, groups of friends, everybody to come out and enjoy an afternoon of free skating at the Selkirk Rec Complex and get into the Christmas spirit while celebrating Canada’s birthday,” said Shelly Leonard, Program Coordinator with the city’s department of Culture, Recreation and Green Transportation. “Santa will be there for photos, but he can’t skate because he can’t risk an injury this close to Christmas. He has to be healthy when he heads out on his sled.”



The jolly guy in the red suit will be there for photos for $5 each with proceeds going to Selkirk Rotary Club’s Project Echo, which is raising money to bring an echocardiogram to the Selkirk Regional Health Centre. Selkirk Mayor Larry Johannson said he’s thrilled the city has partnered with SCRC to host a Canada 150 Skating Day.



“It’s the perfect way to celebrate our great country’s 150th birthday and it’s an awesome way to get into the holiday spirit,” Johannson said. “We want to see everyone come out that day, get some exercise, meet up with family and friends and get into the spirit of the season as well. We love to build community and this day will do that well.”



Personalities from Virgin Radio, including Selkirk’s own Mandy Shew will be there, with music for the skaters. Bomber mascots, Buzz and Boomer will be at the rink along with free Fair Trade hot chocolate. SCRC Executive Director Ashley Monkman said they’re encouraging everyone to wear red to Skating Day. At 2:30 p.m. all the skaters will form a Maple Leaf for a photo at centre ice.



“We want everyone to wear red so we can show our Canadian pride with our Maple Leaf photo,” Monkman said. “It’s a great event that will bring people from Selkirk, St. Andrews and St. Clements together to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. We’ll be enjoying one of our country’s favourite pastimes along with thousands of other Canadians at Skating Days being held from coast to coast.”



Quinn Christiansen, Community Facilitator for the SCRC, said there are over 40 communities hosting Skating Day in Manitoba alone. Organizers are reaching out to local hockey and ringette teams, figure skaters and anyone else who wants to take part in the day. There will be face painters and other activities and the canteen will be open all day long. All are encouraged to wear a helmet while skating.

