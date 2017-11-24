Donating funds for a brighter tomorrow

Hundreds of residents throughout the Interlake opened their wallet and donated to a number of local community foundations.



The Interlake is home to four local community foundations which include Selkirk & District, Interlake, Westshore and Icelandic River.



There was extra incentive for resident to donate to their community foundation of choice, Nov. 18, as it was the annual 24-Hour Giving Challenge.



The Selkirk & District Community Foundation hosted their giving challenge at the Gaynor Family Regional Library in Selkirk.



“We as a foundation and as a board, we look forward to it every year. It’s an opportunity for us to be up front and more a little more personal able with our individual donors,” Henrickson said. “It does seem to be growing in levels of success. We’ve been very fortunate once again to have our donors come out and support the event.

They are starting to set the month of November aside for some of their annual giving.”



The money donated to Manitoba’s rural community foundations were stretched with support from The Winnipeg Foundation and the Province of Manitoba during the Endow Manitoba 24-Hour Giving Challenge.



According to Selkirk and District Community Foundation chair Gord Henrikson, The Winnipeg Foundation and the Province of Manitoba, each donated $1 for every $5 donated to the SDCF’s Community Fund, up to a maximum of $2,000 each.



“This year the matching grants from both the province and the Winnipeg Foundation has been another extra draw,” he said. “It looks like we are going to be able to maximize those matching grants and we’re very fortunate and happy about that as well.”

