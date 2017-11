All your stories

Shane Scott Kenneth Sinclair, 29, from Peguis First Nation, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder Nov. 21.



According to RCMP, Kenneth remains in custody.

Peguis RCMP received a report of a missing 55-year-old male Nov. 18 at approximately 10:30 p.m., which led officers to a residence in Peguis First Nation, where they located the male deceased.