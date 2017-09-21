Sewer line flushing to start in Arborg

Starting Sept. 25, Gimli Septic Service Ltd. will conduct clean ups of certain Arborg sewers lines, CAO Lorraine Bardarson said, in a public notice.



Areas affected include Main Street, West of Main Street and South of the Icelandic River.



Bardarson said there was no estimate on how long maintenance may take in each area, but work would begin on the west side of the town.



The notice added residences and businesses on River road between Main Street and Benson could be affected and were advised to take necessary precautions.



Precautions during maintenance

The notice listed the following precautions as imperative during the cleaning process:



• In some cases, where your might be plugged or the main lines are extremely dirty, water may blow up through toilets during the cleaning operation. Please use plastic to cover your toilet bowl (under the lid) to prevent this.



•Put the plugs in all sink and bathtubs including the basement.



•If you have a floor trap, it is recommended you put a piece of plastic under the cover and place something heavy on it.



•Once flushing is complete, if you experience an odour in the house, please do the following:

•Run a bit of water in every sink that has a trap in it; flush the toilet(s); put some water into the floor trap and open the windows for a short period. The odour should disappear.



“We encourage you to follow the above precautions in order to eliminate unnecessary clean up which could occur. If these precautions are not taken, the Town may not accept responsibility for clean up,” the notice said.



For more information residents are advised to contact the town office.













