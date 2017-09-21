Researchers with the Lake Winnipeg Research Consortium will continue to carry out vital projects on Lake Winnipeg thanks in part to $150,000 worth of funding from the provincial government.



MLA for Gimli Jeff Wharton announced Sept. 15, onboard the Namao research vessel, the substantial grant would go directly towards LWRC’s vision and maintenance.



“The LWRC’s goals of coordinating scientific research and creating educational opportunities and public awareness around environmental issues facing Lake Winnipeg are important to all who live, work and play on the lake,” Wharton said.



“I am especially pleased that this grant will support the Namao and the LWRC’s research platform, as it carries out ongoing research and education projects on Lake Winnipeg.”



LWRC Managing Director, Al Kristofferson said the sheer volume and size of the lake, means plenty of research needs to be carried out and funded accordingly.



“We founded this funding model many years ago, from the provincial government and others, to help fund this research. The contribution that each one of the makes, including this one provided by the provincial government, is absolutely vital in getting the research done,” Kristofferson said.



“If we partner in this way, everybody benefts and that’s what its all about.”



Kristofferson explained the most expensive part of the operation is maintaining the LWRC’s platforms on the lake, including maintaining the Namao and Fylgja research vessels.



“This funding is also crucial for crew salaries and other associated costs,” he said.



LWRC is a charitable organization that conducts scientific research on Lake Winnipeg to, among other things, determine its water quality. It was founded in 1998.