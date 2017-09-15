Show ’n Shine drives into Winnipeg Beach

The Town of Winnipeg Beach, in partnership with the Gimli Car Club Inc., will be hosting its annual Under the Boardwalk Show ‘n Shine Sept. 16.



The popular event showcases the best of restored vehicles, from classic hot rods to decked out sedans and shiny motorcycles.



Town of Winnipeg Beach recreation director Allan Sulyma said attendees can expect a comprehensive and fun afternoon.



“There’s nothing better than a car show at the beach. You’ve got the lake, you’ve got the businesses and restaurants right there,” he said.



“Everything is very close, you can even go for a swim, if the weather cooperates. It’s everything you could possibly want out of a car show.”



Sulyma said he anticipates 250 cars to enter this year’s show, up from last year’s total of about 210.



He added this year’s prizes and give-aways are also increasing in size and more attendees are expected to hit the beach.



The event is once again free to enter with a donation to “Tin for the Bin”.



“It’s just a donation of whatever you want to bring. Some people will bring some food and some give money,” Sulyma said.



“It’s to help Evergreen Basic Needs, they have a food bank and they do a lot in the community and so we want to try and give back.”

The first 125 entries will receive a goodie bag.



Categories for prizes includ Best GM, Best Ford, Best Mopar, Best Truck, Best Import, Mayor’s Choise and the grand prize Competitor’s Choice.



Event Schedule

The fun-filled day will begin with registration and a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the community centre. The car show starts at 12 p.m., running until 4 p.m.

South Thunderbird Band perform on the bandstand once again, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information visit winnipegbeach.ca.

