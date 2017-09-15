New additions to Moosehorn Gospel Music Festival

The annual Moosehorn Gospel Music Festival is making its 23rd return Sept. 17. Saskatchewan musician Rachel Dancsok will be joining this year’s musical lineup with her husband.



Dancsok is very much looking forward to sharing her music with attendants of the festivals. She will be singing and playing her guitar while her husband plays the bass guitar alongside her.



“I have been invited over the past few years and I make plans to attend when my schedule permits,” said Dancsok. “I find it an honour to participate in this worthwhile cause and it’s such a pleasure to be back in my hometown area.”



While Dancsok is currently living in Esterhazy, Saskatchewan, she is originally from Gypsumville, Manitoba and has also lived in Ashern and Winnipeg.



Dancsok’s musical career has taken her from her first beginnings in Gypsumville and around the entire province.

She then went to Saskatchewan, Alberta, B.C., and then to Branson, USA. Her songs have reached the Top 100 charts in America, as well as Europe and are also frequently played here in Canada.



“With my many engagements throughout the year, I had had the privilege to co-host the Country Gospel Music Association International Convention in Branson,” said Dancsok.



She has also received nominations in the Saskatchewan Country Music Association through her past affiliation with the Manitoba Association of Country Music Artists.



“It’s great to meet up with the folks I know and to meet new ones,” said Dancsok. “I love to meet new fellow musicians and singers in the industry.”



When entering Moosehorn on Highway 6, guests are advised to turn east on the first paved road and then north. The event will be held at the end of the road at the Community Hall.



“Terry and Dave are remarkable people who have big hearts and a passion for this event,” added Dancsok. “If anyone has any questions, they can definitely answer them.”



The event will take place from 1 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact organizers Dave and Terry Buztynski at 204-768-2409.

